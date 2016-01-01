Joan Weltzien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joan Weltzien, EDD
Overview
Joan Weltzien, EDD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Joan Weltzien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychotherapy Consultants Inc3000 Weslayan St Ste 255, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 621-6665
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joan Weltzien?
About Joan Weltzien, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1063638120
Frequently Asked Questions
Joan Weltzien works at
Joan Weltzien has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Weltzien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Weltzien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Weltzien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.