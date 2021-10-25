Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP
Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL.
Dr. Williamson's Office Locations
Dr. Joan Williamson8200 S Jog Rd Ste 205, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 517-9049Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a virtual visit withDr Joan about weight loss, with her diet plan I must say I have lost a total of 9 pounds in two weeks. Post op three months having a baby I needed that jumpstart to get back on track and she was the Doctor to start with she was also a recommendation from another patient please go see her if you are needing a healthy weight loss program
About Dr. Joan Williamson, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.