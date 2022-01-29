Joan Zimmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Joan Zimmer, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Joan Zimmer, ARNP
Joan Zimmer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Joan Zimmer works at
Joan Zimmer's Office Locations
Country Homes Medical Center9103 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 467-6060
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joan Zimmer?
Joan Zimmer is always caring and helpful and has a cheerful disposition. She is thorough and clear. I appreciate how much she has helped me with my many medical issues.
About Joan Zimmer, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437343746
Frequently Asked Questions
Joan Zimmer accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joan Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joan Zimmer works at
15 patients have reviewed Joan Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joan Zimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joan Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joan Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.