Joann Blumenthal, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joann Blumenthal, LMHC is a Counselor in Naples, FL.
Locations
Biofeedback Center of Florida, Inc/ JoAnn Blumenthal, LMHC,BCN
4933 Tamiami Trl N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34103
(239) 315-0084
Monday 11:30am - 5:30pm
Tuesday 11:30am - 6:30pm
Wednesday 11:00am - 8:00pm
Thursday 12:30am - 8:30pm
Friday 12:00pm - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Joann has been working with my family and I for the past 6 months or so. She been a tremendous back bone for our whole family but especially with my son who is 14. She has been working with him individually as well as with myself individually. I feel we have connected so much she feels like family. I'm so glad we found her when we did and will continue working with her. I highly recommend JoAnn!
About Joann Blumenthal, LMHC
Counseling
English
- 1922211374
Education & Certifications
Arcadia University, Glenside Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
55 patients have reviewed Joann Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
