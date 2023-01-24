See All Family Doctors in Jamestown, ND
Joann Trader, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joann Trader, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, ND. 

Joann Trader works at Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic in Jamestown, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic
    2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Joann Trader, APRN

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1902382260
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.