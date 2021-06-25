Joanna Green, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanna Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joanna Green, LICSW
Offers telehealth
Joanna Green, LICSW is a Mental Health Professional in Duluth, MN.
Joanna Green works at
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Best therapist ever! Helped make my life liveable and let me see the color in the world again. Truly cares about patients and always has. She deserves a billion dollar salary because the care she provides you can’t put a price on. Well done Essentia for hiring a godly pick and thank you Joanna for everything!! LGBT ?????? friendly therapist for those concerned. For those worried about cost trust me when I say you can’t put a price on mental health/your sanity - Essentia has good payment options just discuss in advance! That being said Essentia is one of the priciest healthcare providers in MN.. to me though my visits with Joanna are worth every penny!
- Mental Health
- English
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
