Dr. Koulianos accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joanna Koulianos, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Koulianos, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mobile, AL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1956 S University Blvd Ste J, Mobile, AL 36609 Directions (251) 654-2429
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joanna Koulianos, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013193010
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koulianos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
