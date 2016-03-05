See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD

Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD is an Optometrist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bachman works at Franciscan Eye Care Associates in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bachman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Group
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2016
    I have been a patient of Dr Bachman's since she first started practicing in Puyallup. It has been so many years and now I'm Retired and still seeing her. I would never consider seeing anyone else for a checkup. She's a wonderful, thoughtful person that I'm glad to have had the good fortune of meeting and having her help guide me in regards to my Eyecare.I would highly recommend her, trust her and respect her. What more can be said if you're looking for an Eyecare Specialist..................
    Terry D in Sumner, Washington — Mar 05, 2016
    About Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1730198250
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama
    • Optometry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

