Dr. Joanne Bachman, OD is an Optometrist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Franciscan Medical Group1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
I have been a patient of Dr Bachman's since she first started practicing in Puyallup. It has been so many years and now I'm Retired and still seeing her. I would never consider seeing anyone else for a checkup. She's a wonderful, thoughtful person that I'm glad to have had the good fortune of meeting and having her help guide me in regards to my Eyecare.I would highly recommend her, trust her and respect her. What more can be said if you're looking for an Eyecare Specialist..................
- University of Alabama
- Optometry
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Bachman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bachman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bachman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachman.
