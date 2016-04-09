Dr. Joanne Bauling Ciminero, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauling Ciminero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Bauling Ciminero, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joanne Bauling Ciminero, PHD is a Psychologist in Pinecrest, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7685 SW 104th St Ste 100, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions (305) 666-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauling Ciminero?
Dr. Baulng is a very caring therapist. She makes you feel comfortable talking about any subject as she is not a biased person. Her interpersonal skills show warmth and acceptance. She works with you on whatever goals you have set for yourself and suggests additional ones she feels might be pertinent to your progress. Dr. Baulng is definitely a therapist that inspires hope in her therapy and is cognizant of your behavior from session to session.
About Dr. Joanne Bauling Ciminero, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104987015
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauling Ciminero accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauling Ciminero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauling Ciminero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauling Ciminero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauling Ciminero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauling Ciminero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.