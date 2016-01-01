Joanne Garner, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanne Garner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joanne Garner, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joanne Garner, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Airy, NC.
Joanne Garner works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Surry Medical Associates - Westlake865 W Lake Dr, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Directions (336) 571-7991
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joanne Garner?
About Joanne Garner, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1982037941
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanne Garner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Joanne Garner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joanne Garner using Healthline FindCare.
Joanne Garner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joanne Garner works at
5 patients have reviewed Joanne Garner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanne Garner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanne Garner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanne Garner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.