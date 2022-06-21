See All Nurse Midwives in Cold Spring, NY
Joanne Mazzio, CNM

Midwifery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joanne Mazzio, CNM

Joanne Mazzio, CNM is a Midwife in Cold Spring, NY. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Joanne Mazzio works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joanne Mazzio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Springs
    1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 (845) 528-7664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth
Gynecological Examination
Birth
Gynecological Examination

Birth
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Gynecological Examination
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Hudson Health Plan
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Joanne is not only incredibly smart, up to date on changes in the field, and very pro-woman, but she’s also warm and thoughtful in her approach. She’s fantastic!
    Erin — Jun 21, 2022
    Photo: Joanne Mazzio, CNM
    About Joanne Mazzio, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891832697
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joanne Mazzio, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanne Mazzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joanne Mazzio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joanne Mazzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joanne Mazzio works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring in Cold Spring, NY. View the full address on Joanne Mazzio’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Joanne Mazzio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanne Mazzio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanne Mazzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanne Mazzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

