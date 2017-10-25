Joanne McAllister, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanne McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joanne McAllister, MA
Overview
Joanne McAllister, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Orange, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 202 W Lincoln Ave # Z, Orange, CA 92865 Directions (714) 997-2054
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I had the resources to be able to really tell you about the impact Joanne has made in my life. I finally reached a place where meeting her was possible, I was ready to listen and do the work. From the moment I met her, I felt safe and cared about. There was no initial time period necessary for me to trust her, it came instantly. Her wisdom and grace will, thankfully, stay with me all the days of my life and my only regret is not being able to continue to see her due to financial issues.
About Joanne McAllister, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Joanne McAllister accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanne McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Joanne McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanne McAllister.
