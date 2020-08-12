Overview

Joanne Ownbey, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Joanne Ownbey works at Jefferson Health Gastroenterology in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.