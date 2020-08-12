Joanne Ownbey, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joanne Ownbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joanne Ownbey, APN
Overview
Joanne Ownbey, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Health Gastroenterology151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 301, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Would definitely recommend Joanne, she is very caring. She takes time to really listen to you, will not rush you out of her office. I would never normally see a nurse practitioner, but she is definitely worth seeing. If Dr’s were more like her the health care industry would be a lot better.
About Joanne Ownbey, APN
- Family Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902298607
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanne Ownbey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Joanne Ownbey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanne Ownbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Joanne Ownbey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanne Ownbey.
