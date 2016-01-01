Joanne Ratkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joanne Ratkowski, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joanne Ratkowski, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5015 N Paulina St Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 271-2004
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joanne Ratkowski?
About Joanne Ratkowski, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1295953115
Frequently Asked Questions
Joanne Ratkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Joanne Ratkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joanne Ratkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joanne Ratkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joanne Ratkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.