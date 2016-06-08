See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Midlothian, VA
Joanne Seawell, MAMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joanne Seawell, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Midlothian, VA. 

Joanne Seawell works at JoAnne Seawell LPC LMFT in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    JoAnne Seawell LPC LMFT
    JoAnne Seawell LPC LMFT
13801 Village Mill Dr Ste 105, Midlothian, VA 23114
(804) 840-6184
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Optima Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2016
    Jun 08, 2016
Joanne is wonderful. Having dealt w/ my family member's issues -suicide and divorce for myself... I needed an educated, real conversation and understanding. I had gone through a couple of failed experiences w/ other therapists on these issues-the therapists being a flawed person themselves. I am so thankful I was able to come across Joanne as she was really able to put things in perspective for me on a level know one else could. She's amazing. Highly recommend!
    Richmond, VA — Jun 08, 2016
    About Joanne Seawell, MAMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013156371
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
