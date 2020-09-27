Dr. Barbier accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jocelyn Barbier, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Barbier, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Melrose, MA.
Locations
Jocelyn N. Barbier Psyd LLC533 Main St Ste 11, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 590-4102
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Jocelyn is one of the compassionate, smartest, and well rounded clinicians I have seen. She changed my life, and I use the skills she taught me to this day.
About Dr. Jocelyn Barbier, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1386896926
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.