Jocelyn Bratt, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jocelyn Bratt, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH.
Jocelyn Bratt works at
Locations
Fallen Timbers Family Physicians5705 Monclova Rd Ste 24, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 370-3659
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Special Needs Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I never feel rushed and I always feel that my concerns are being heard. All of the staff are polite and helpful.
About Jocelyn Bratt, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1992085708
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Frequently Asked Questions
