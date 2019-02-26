Jocelyn Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jocelyn Evans, MSW
Overview
Jocelyn Evans, MSW is a Counselor in Hilton Head Island, SC.
Locations
Island Psychiatry and Psychothrpy19 Bow Cir Ste A, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 Directions (843) 341-8255
Ratings & Reviews
For almost a decade I would not have been able to get through obstacles and life problems without her support. There really aren’t any words to describe how much she has helped me just to talk to. Dr. Evans doesn’t push on you a need to come back ASAP just to collect money. I leave every session feeling so much better and worked through whatever I was feeling at that time in one visit. Affordability is an obstacle for me but she makes all her patients feel like they are family and she is there.
About Jocelyn Evans, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1225162969
7 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Evans.
