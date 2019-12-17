Dr. Jocelyn Markowicz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jocelyn Markowicz, PHD
Dr. Jocelyn Markowicz, PHD is a Psychologist in Plymouth, MI.
Nicole Ogier New Psy.d.843 Penniman Ave, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 335-7709
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Im so glad I called Dr. Markowicz. My first visit was warm and welcoming. She is very knowledgeable in her field. She answered my questions I had have clearly and with concern.
- Psychology
- English
- 1548404270
Dr. Markowicz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.