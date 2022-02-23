See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Jocelyn Segal, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jocelyn Segal, NP

Jocelyn Segal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Jocelyn Segal works at Wellmed At Sheldon RD in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jocelyn Segal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed
    11924 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 926-2177

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Jocelyn Segal, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730566803
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jocelyn Segal, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jocelyn Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jocelyn Segal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jocelyn Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jocelyn Segal works at Wellmed At Sheldon RD in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Jocelyn Segal’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Jocelyn Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jocelyn Segal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jocelyn Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jocelyn Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

