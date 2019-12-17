Dr. Jocelyn Verdugo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verdugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jocelyn Verdugo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jocelyn Verdugo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Verdugo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Terros Inc.6153 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302 Directions (602) 685-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verdugo?
I was a new patient. I'd had my original doctor since 1988 when I moved to Arizona. When I meet her she was very personable. She gave me the time to explain why I was there and when over my history with me to have a clear understanding of me and my health needs. You can tell that she is someone who cares and will be there helping you when needed.
About Dr. Jocelyn Verdugo, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1861804270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verdugo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verdugo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verdugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verdugo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Verdugo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verdugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verdugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verdugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.