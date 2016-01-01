Jodee Hoffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jodee Hoffman, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jodee Hoffman, LPC is a Counselor in Richardson, TX.
Jodee Hoffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roca1221 Abrams Rd Ste 232, Richardson, TX 75081 Directions (972) 234-2333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jodee Hoffman?
About Jodee Hoffman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1578734877
Frequently Asked Questions
Jodee Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jodee Hoffman works at
2 patients have reviewed Jodee Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodee Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodee Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodee Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.