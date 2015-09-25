Dr. Gonteski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jodi Gonteski, DC
Overview
Dr. Jodi Gonteski, DC is a Chiropractor in Snellville, GA.
Locations
Alternative Health PC2164 North Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 344-3433
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is wonderful! Very compassionate and truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Jodi Gonteski, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1538238795
