Dr. Kamemoto accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jodi Kamemoto, OD
Overview of Dr. Jodi Kamemoto, OD
Dr. Jodi Kamemoto, OD is an Optometrist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Kamemoto works at
Dr. Kamemoto's Office Locations
Aaa Eye Clinic LLC1831 S King St Ste 203, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 955-2015
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamemoto?
She was super cute/friendly and had a great attitude :) highly recommend
About Dr. Jodi Kamemoto, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1689933129
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamemoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamemoto works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamemoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamemoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamemoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamemoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.