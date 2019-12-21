Jodi Nixon, HSPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jodi Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jodi Nixon, HSPP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jodi Nixon, HSPP is a Counselor in Muncie, IN.
Locations
Still Waters Professional Counseling LLC1904 W Royale Dr, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 284-0043
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nixon helped me through a very difficult time and I refer to her as a miracle worker. Counseling with her was a life saver for me.
About Jodi Nixon, HSPP
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
