Jodi Strong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jodi Strong, APNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jodi Strong, APNP
Jodi Strong, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stevens Point, WI.
Jodi Strong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jodi Strong's Office Locations
-
1
Ministry Medical Group Pediatrics824 Illinois Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481 Directions (715) 342-7500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jodi Strong?
About Jodi Strong, APNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013234889
Frequently Asked Questions
Jodi Strong accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jodi Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jodi Strong works at
3 patients have reviewed Jodi Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodi Strong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodi Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodi Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.