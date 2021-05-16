Jodie Field accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jodie Field, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jodie Field, MS is a Counselor in Omak, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17 Ash St N, Omak, WA 98841 Directions (509) 826-5731
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing provider! So many different techniques and makes afterhour time when a serious crisis comes up. Non judgemental and really makes you feel good about your day when you leave. Sooo thankful to have someone like this in our area. Very professional and clean environment.
About Jodie Field, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1710282645
Frequently Asked Questions
Jodie Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jodie Field. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodie Field.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodie Field, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodie Field appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.