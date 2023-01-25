See All Family Doctors in Castle Rock, CO
Jodie Gahn-Stahley, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jodie Gahn-Stahley, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. 

Jodie Gahn-Stahley works at Centura Medical Group Primary Care Woodlands in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Rock
    4344 Woodlands Blvd Ste 260, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 649-3155
  2. 2
    Centura Medical Group HealthFit Family Medicine
    2356 Meadows Blvd Ste 140B, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 218-7774
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2023
    We have had Jodie as our primary PA for over 10 years. She is personable, kind, caring, intelligent and has earned our complete trust. We would have no one else but her take care of our health and well-being.
    S&S hoyt — Jan 25, 2023
    About Jodie Gahn-Stahley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508012865
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jodie Gahn-Stahley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jodie Gahn-Stahley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jodie Gahn-Stahley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jodie Gahn-Stahley works at Centura Medical Group Primary Care Woodlands in Castle Rock, CO. View the full address on Jodie Gahn-Stahley’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Jodie Gahn-Stahley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jodie Gahn-Stahley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodie Gahn-Stahley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodie Gahn-Stahley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

