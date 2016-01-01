Jodie Gregory, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jodie Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jodie Gregory, NP
Overview of Jodie Gregory, NP
Jodie Gregory, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bermuda Run, NC.
Jodie Gregory works at
Jodie Gregory's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Brain Spine Surgery Bermuda Run152 E Kinderton Way Ste 101, Bermuda Run, NC 27006 Directions (336) 571-7634
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jodie Gregory?
About Jodie Gregory, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1407518475
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Jodie Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jodie Gregory works at
Jodie Gregory has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jodie Gregory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodie Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodie Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.