Jodie Gregory, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Jodie Gregory, NP

Jodie Gregory, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bermuda Run, NC. 

Jodie Gregory works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Bermuda Run in Bermuda Run, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jodie Gregory's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Brain Spine Surgery Bermuda Run
    152 E Kinderton Way Ste 101, Bermuda Run, NC 27006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7634

About Jodie Gregory, NP

  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1407518475
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.