Jodie Thomas, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jodie Thomas, APRN

Jodie Thomas, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Jodie Thomas works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jodie Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    2413 Ring Road Suite 100, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 30, 2021
My very first visit I felt like she had always been my primary care provider. She is compassionate, she took the time to listen to my concerns . Together, we worked out my treatment plan. Her medical assistants are just as nice. I high recommend her .
Billie Aldridge — Jul 30, 2021
Photo: Jodie Thomas, APRN
About Jodie Thomas, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891269031
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jodie Thomas, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jodie Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jodie Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jodie Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jodie Thomas works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Jodie Thomas’s profile.

Jodie Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jodie Thomas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jodie Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jodie Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

