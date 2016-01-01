Dr. Jody Buller, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Buller, OD
Overview of Dr. Jody Buller, OD
Dr. Jody Buller, OD is an Optometrist in Council Grove, KS.
Dr. Buller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Buller's Office Locations
-
1
The EyeDoctors-Optometrists313 W Main St, Council Grove, KS 66846 Directions (844) 206-4980
-
2
The EyeDoctors-Optometrists18 N Broadway, Herington, KS 67449 Directions (844) 206-0885
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buller?
About Dr. Jody Buller, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1629483177
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buller works at
Dr. Buller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.