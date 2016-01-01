See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Baxter, MN
Jody Giza, PA-C

Internal Medicine
Jody Giza, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baxter, MN. 

Jody Giza works at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Baxter in Baxter, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic
    13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1740249572
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Jody Giza, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jody Giza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jody Giza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jody Giza works at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Baxter in Baxter, MN. View the full address on Jody Giza’s profile.

    Jody Giza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jody Giza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jody Giza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jody Giza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

