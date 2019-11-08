Overview of Jody Veltkamp, PSY

Jody Veltkamp, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rosemead School Of Psychology.



Jody Veltkamp works at Veltkamp Neuropsychology in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Lynden, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.