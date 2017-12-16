Dr. Templeton Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joe Templeton Jr, OD
Overview of Dr. Joe Templeton Jr, OD
Dr. Joe Templeton Jr, OD is an Optometrist in El Dorado, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Templeton Jr's Office Locations
- 1 322 W Main St, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 862-9583
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Templeton Jr?
i have a unique eye problem and thanks to the many years of experience, Dr Templeton was able to diagnose and correct. He is very through ! Mark was able to put me into a great looking pair of glasses at a reasonable price. I would recommend because experience counts.
About Dr. Joe Templeton Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295876365
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Templeton Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Templeton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Templeton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Templeton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Templeton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Templeton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.