Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Joe Tittle, APRN

Joe Tittle, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Joe Tittle works at Eastside Family Care Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joe Tittle's Office Locations

    Eastside Family Care Center
    1671 N Zaragoza Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 996-5210
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Very detailed… good listener…his service worth wait, time, distance etc
    Delia Marquez — Oct 04, 2022
    About Joe Tittle, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881620482
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joe Tittle, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joe Tittle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joe Tittle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joe Tittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joe Tittle works at Eastside Family Care Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Joe Tittle’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Joe Tittle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joe Tittle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joe Tittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joe Tittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

