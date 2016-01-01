See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami Lakes, FL
Dr. Joel Armas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joel Armas, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Joel Armas, MD

Dr. Joel Armas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. 

Dr. Armas works at Orchid Medical Group, LLC in Miami Lakes, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ailyn Rivero, MD
Dr. Ailyn Rivero, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD
Dr. Luis Santana Lopez, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Carmen Hurtado, MD
Dr. Carmen Hurtado, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Armas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Francisco J. Mora MD PA
    7480 Fairway Dr Ste 108, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 820-6211
  2. 2
    Ta Medical Group
    6498 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 668-7047
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Armas?

    Photo: Dr. Joel Armas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joel Armas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Armas to family and friends

    Dr. Armas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Armas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joel Armas, MD.

    About Dr. Joel Armas, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700112208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joel Armas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.