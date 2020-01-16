See All Physical Therapists in Millburn, NJ
Joel Hirschhorn, PT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Millburn, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joel Hirschhorn, PT

Joel Hirschhorn, PT is a Physical Therapist in Millburn, NJ. 

Joel Hirschhorn works at Recovery PT (Millburn, NJ) in Millburn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joel Hirschhorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery PT (Millburn, NJ)
    194 Main St, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6551
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 16, 2020
    Joel did a fantastic job curing my injury. He is caring, knowledgeable and woks very hard to get the patient healthy. He is the best!
    Steven B. — Jan 16, 2020
    About Joel Hirschhorn, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801864632
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel Hirschhorn, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Hirschhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joel Hirschhorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joel Hirschhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joel Hirschhorn works at Recovery PT (Millburn, NJ) in Millburn, NJ. View the full address on Joel Hirschhorn’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Joel Hirschhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Hirschhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Hirschhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Hirschhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

