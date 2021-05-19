Joel James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joel James, PA
Overview
Joel James, PA is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR.
Joel James works at
Locations
Silver Falls Dermatology PC1793 13th St SE, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 362-8385Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend him to all my friends and family. I had seen a few dermatologists before my care was transferred to Joel James PA. I really appreciate that I didn't feel rushed at my appointment. He took the time to examine my skin issues and ask additional questions which led to better care for me. I appreciated that he is so knowledgeable and caring.
About Joel James, PA
- Dermatology
- English
- 1497954937
Frequently Asked Questions
Joel James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joel James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Joel James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel James.
