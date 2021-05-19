See All Dermatologists in Salem, OR
Joel James, PA

Dermatology
4.3 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Joel James, PA is a Dermatologist in Salem, OR. 

Joel James works at Silver Falls Dermatology in Salem, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Silver Falls Dermatology PC
    1793 13th St SE, Salem, OR 97302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 362-8385
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2021
    I would recommend him to all my friends and family. I had seen a few dermatologists before my care was transferred to Joel James PA. I really appreciate that I didn't feel rushed at my appointment. He took the time to examine my skin issues and ask additional questions which led to better care for me. I appreciated that he is so knowledgeable and caring.
    Trish Adams — May 19, 2021
    Photo: Joel James, PA
    About Joel James, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497954937
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joel James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joel James works at Silver Falls Dermatology in Salem, OR. View the full address on Joel James’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Joel James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

