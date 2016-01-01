See All Family Doctors in Elk Grove, CA
Joel Mariano, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joel Mariano, FNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Joel Mariano, FNP

Joel Mariano, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. 

Joel Mariano works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joel Mariano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joel Mariano?

    Photo: Joel Mariano, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Joel Mariano, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joel Mariano to family and friends

    Joel Mariano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joel Mariano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joel Mariano, FNP.

    About Joel Mariano, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1699299727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel Mariano, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Mariano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joel Mariano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joel Mariano works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Joel Mariano’s profile.

    Joel Mariano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Mariano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Mariano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Mariano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.