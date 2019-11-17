Dr. Joel Nunez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Nunez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Nunez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University.
Dr. Nunez works at
Locations
-
1
Prov 205 Psychological Services510 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 455-2052Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nunez?
Always greeted with a smile and always left with a smile on my face when leaving. Great listener and always has great feedback on what to work on.
About Dr. Joel Nunez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376862235
Education & Certifications
- Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship For New Americans
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Pennsylvania State University
- Drew University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunez works at
Dr. Nunez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.