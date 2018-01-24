Dr. Plattor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD
Dr. Joel Plattor, PHD is a Psychologist in Coral Gables, FL.
Lana M Stern Phd PA1450 Madruga Ave Ste 310, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 663-5808
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Excellent therapist in every way. I have seen Dr. Plattor for several years and he has helped me to improve some major issues in my life. Empathetic and totally authentic, he is a great listener and supportive in a way that makes it easier to make the right choices. He is very easy to talk to and can make me laugh even during the most difficult times. He is highly skilled at helping me figure out what the real problems are, as well as how to create the best solutions for my life. I trust hi
- Psychology
- English
- 1366599029
Dr. Plattor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Plattor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plattor.
