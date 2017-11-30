See All Nurse Practitioners in Gilbert, AZ
Joel Salter, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joel Salter, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joel Salter, FNP-C

Joel Salter, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Western States Chiropractic College.

Joel Salter works at Salter Med in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Joel Salter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salter Med
    3921 E Baseline Rd Ste 111, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 508-1522
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Arthritis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joel Salter?

    Nov 30, 2017
    He really cares about my health issues and makes me feel like a priority. I appreciate how thorough and attentive he is to my health and my needs!
    Gilbert, AZ — Nov 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joel Salter, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Joel Salter, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joel Salter to family and friends

    Joel Salter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joel Salter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joel Salter, FNP-C.

    About Joel Salter, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487831129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western States Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dixie State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel Salter, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Salter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joel Salter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joel Salter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Joel Salter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Salter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Salter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Salter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joel Salter, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.