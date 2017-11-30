Overview of Joel Salter, FNP-C

Joel Salter, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Western States Chiropractic College.



Joel Salter works at Salter Med in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.