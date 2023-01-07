Dr. Joel Sklar, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Sklar, OD
Dr. Joel Sklar, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Sklar works at
Dr. Sklar's Office Locations
Viewpoint Optical Inc.3826 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-5005
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
The wait was reasonable... but once I was in the exam room, any wait was worth it. Lots of test and he Explained the results of each test and how it related to my eye. Seemed to ask a lot of questions about my health and family history, but most impressive wanted to know How I Use my eyes... not just for 'seeing far' but the kind of work I will be doing. Used examples to explain Astigmatism and Cataracts.... Even offered me a lolly pop or sticker at the end of the exam!
- Optometry
- English, Italian
- 1316940869
Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sklar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sklar speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.