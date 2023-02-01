Joel Smith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joel Smith, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Joel Smith, NP
Joel Smith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ooltewah, TN.
Joel Smith works at
Joel Smith's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah6401 Mountain View Rd Ste 109, Ooltewah, TN 37363 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joel Smith?
Happy with his care. Very knowledgeable and friendly
About Joel Smith, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1134239270
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Joel Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joel Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Joel Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joel Smith works at
8 patients have reviewed Joel Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.