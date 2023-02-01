See All Nurse Practitioners in Ooltewah, TN
Joel Smith, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joel Smith, NP

Joel Smith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ooltewah, TN. 

Joel Smith works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joel Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah
    6401 Mountain View Rd Ste 109, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 01, 2023
Happy with his care. Very knowledgeable and friendly
— Feb 01, 2023
About Joel Smith, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1134239270
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

