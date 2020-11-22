Dr. Joel Smooke, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Smooke, DC
Dr. Joel Smooke, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Smooke Chiropractic Clinic828 HAZELWOOD AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 422-4321
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Smooke?
I have been going to Dr Smooke for years and I'm 65 now. He is the BEST chiropractor I have been to and the only one I would go to. I had a herniated disc that no one would touch and was ready for the knife. I met the Dr and he told me to come in. I told him I didn't think he could help but any relief would be great. Long story short walked out carring my cane. He doesn't drag you back needlessly and your results might not be as dramatic as mine but after that I love the guy he has magic hands
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Yiddish
- 1952426751
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Slippery Rock
