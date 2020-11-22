Overview

Dr. Joel Smooke, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Smooke works at Smooke Chiropractic Clinic in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.