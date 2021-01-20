See All Family Doctors in Arlington, WA
Joel Stegen, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Joel Stegen, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Joel Stegen works at UW Neighborhood Smokey Point Clinic in Arlington, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Neighborhood Smokey Point Clinic
    3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Asthma
Bursal Drainage
Anxiety
Asthma
Bursal Drainage

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2021
    Joel is absolutely amazing! He is always kind, caring and respectful. He listens well, and explains things clearly. One of my family members had complex medical issues that no local doctor could treat. We decided to try UW Medicine, but it was over 60 miles to get there and back. We ended up seeing Joel, and he provided an accurate diagnosis and proper medication the 1st visit. We ended up seeing him a number of times for various things, and he was equally helpful and kind each time. His staff were equally professional and caring as well. I would highly recommend Joel Stegen to anyone looking for a competent and compassionate medical provider.
    — Jan 20, 2021
    About Joel Stegen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851763270
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Undergraduate School
    • SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joel Stegen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joel Stegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joel Stegen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joel Stegen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joel Stegen works at UW Neighborhood Smokey Point Clinic in Arlington, WA. View the full address on Joel Stegen’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Joel Stegen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joel Stegen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joel Stegen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joel Stegen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

