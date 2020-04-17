Dr. Joel Swaim, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Swaim, OD
Overview of Dr. Joel Swaim, OD
Dr. Joel Swaim, OD is an Optometrist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Swaim's Office Locations
Eyecarecenter4325 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (844) 206-6909
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Swaim has been my Dr. for over 30 years . I have always found him to be professional,capable,and concerned for his patient’s well being. I wear contacts and he has always fitted them well.
About Dr. Joel Swaim, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1053320036
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swaim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swaim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swaim speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaim.
