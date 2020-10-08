See All Clinical Psychologists in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. Joelle Floriana, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joelle Floriana, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Perrysburg, OH. 

Dr. Floriana works at Joelle A. Floriana, Ph.D. in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joelle A. Floriana, Ph.D.
    Joelle A. Floriana, Ph.D.
1011 Sandusky St Ste S, Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 779-8198

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 08, 2020
Dr. Floriana is the best psychologist hands down ! I would recommend her to anyone ! She has helped me through do much with her patience , understanding and thorough care! She has made many accommodations to me in the past to make sure I was able to have my appointments. If it wasn't for her understanding, tools and advice and great listening skills I'm not sure I would be in the position I am today and overcoming anxiety, panic attacks and PTSD. I can say when I completely work through these issues that I never want to stop seeing her , no matter how much out of pocket I may have to pay, she's definitely worth it !
    Amanda J — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Joelle Floriana, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730188962
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Marist College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joelle Floriana, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floriana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Floriana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Floriana works at Joelle A. Floriana, Ph.D. in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Dr. Floriana’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Floriana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floriana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floriana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floriana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

