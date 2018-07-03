Joelle Tansey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joelle Tansey, MSN
Offers telehealth
Joelle Tansey, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
- 1 3800 Reservoir Rd NW # PHC4, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 444-3315
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She rocks! My surgeon and her NP are on vacation and I am out of state, dealing with an issue that required attention. Joelle was kind and listened to all my bits and pieces of information, looked to the pics I sent and immediately decided on a treatment course that makes perfect sense. I am sure all the issue will be resolved soon. I am so grateful! My anxiety about needing medical attention while away from the much trusted Medstar team, is gone. Highly recommend! Thank you!!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861886582
