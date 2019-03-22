See All Counselors in Alfred Station, NY
Overview

Joelle Vanetten, LMHC is a Counselor in Alfred Station, NY. 

Joelle Vanetten works at Alfred Counseling Associates in Alfred Station, NY with other offices in Belmont, NY and Wellsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred Counseling Associates
    591 State Route 244 St, Alfred Station, NY 14803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 587-8390
  2. 2
    Genesis Bible Church
    4193 State Route 19 S, Belmont, NY 14813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 596-1119
  3. 3
    YFC Family Services
    55 E Fassett St, Wellsville, NY 14895 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 593-5472

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 22, 2019
    She is great with kids and adults and very flexible in accommodations for all. I highly recommend her!!!
    — Mar 22, 2019
    About Joelle Vanetten, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851727747
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Alfred State College
    Internship

