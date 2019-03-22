Joelle Vanetten, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joelle Vanetten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joelle Vanetten, LMHC is a Counselor in Alfred Station, NY.
Alfred Counseling Associates591 State Route 244 St, Alfred Station, NY 14803 Directions (607) 587-8390
Genesis Bible Church4193 State Route 19 S, Belmont, NY 14813 Directions (585) 596-1119
YFC Family Services55 E Fassett St, Wellsville, NY 14895 Directions (585) 593-5472
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
She is great with kids and adults and very flexible in accommodations for all. I highly recommend her!!!
- Counseling
- English
- 1851727747
- Alfred State College
Joelle Vanetten accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joelle Vanetten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joelle Vanetten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joelle Vanetten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.